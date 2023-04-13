High school softball: Hornets, Falcons get wins Published 10:57 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

From staff reports

TRINITY — Salisbury’s softball team held on for a 4-3 win at Wheatmore on Thursday.

Ashley Yang and Katie Peeler socked triples for the Hornets, who evened their record at 8-8. Wheatmore is 5-10.

Yang had two hits, while Peeler had two RBIs.

Tja’Lyza Walker and Mia Cowan had RBIs for the Hornets, who took a 3-0 lead in the early innings.

Salisbury took a 4-1 lead to the bottom of the seventh.

Peeler struck out nine and walked two.

•••

Salisbury bounced back from a 7-0 Central Carolina Conference loss to West Davidson on Wednesday.

Peeler had two of the Hornets’ three hits, with Tijah Sims getting the other one.

Peeler struck out five batters.

Breanna Payne homered for the Green Dragons. Hannah Rollins had three hits.

•••

MOORESVILLE — West Rowan made it six wins in a row by pounding Lake Norman 8-2 on Wednesday.

Arabelle Shulenberger had another sharp game in the circle with 10 strikeouts and no walks. She allowed six hits.

The Falcons (11-3-1) benefited from another blast by Madelyn VonCanon. She smacked a three-run homer.

Ashlee Ennis and Karsen Simpson had two hits each.

West got on top with two runs in the first and had three-run innings in the third and sixth.