High school soccer: West wins match, says goodbye to coach Published 10:32 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — It was the final game for West Rowan head coach Alan Puglia, and his girls soccer team made it a good one.

West beat Carson 4-0 on Thursday in a South Piedmont Conference match that was postponed by lightning last week. The Falcons (6-5-1, 4-3) have won their last four outings.

Puglia, a native of Pennsylvania, is returning to that state as a counselor. He came to West Rowan in 2017 and has served as head coach for boys and girls soccer.

Chris Mead will coach the Falcons the rest of this season.

Anna Mead scored three more goals to lead West past the Cougars. Lily Carrillo also scored a goal.

Brittany Vanhoose had two assists. Jordan Feaster and Amela Mehmedovic had one each.

Emily Kelly made four saves.