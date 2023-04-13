High school girls soccer: Hornets beat North for CCC win

Published 3:25 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

By Post Sports

Salisbury's Stella Koontz 14. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Staff report
SPENCER — Long-time Salisbury coach Matt Parrish has run out of ways to say the Hornets are rebuilding.
Not many of their games have been highlight reels this season, but Salisbury continues to win more often that not and beat North Rowan 3-0 on Wednesday.
Maddie Crabb scored the first goal for the Hornets.
Addie Griffith got the other two goals, one on a header from a corner kick.
Kyna Zaldivar assisted on both of Griffith’s goals.
Stella Koontz provided stellar defense for the Hornets, while Tiffany Huerta recorded another shutout in goal.
Now the cycle resets and the Hornets begin their second tour of the league. Salisbury will be at home against Thomasville at 6 p.m. on Monday.

