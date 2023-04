High school boys track: Cougars make history with first county title Published 2:33 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Robert Steele Rowan County Track and Field Championships, at East Rowan, April 12, 2023

Meet dedicated to the late Coach Steele and named in his honor.

Boys team scores

Carson 144.5, Salisbury 120.5, East Rowan 91, South Rowan 86, North Rowan 66, West Rowan 43

Carson, coached by Jonathan Lowe (and a small army of assistants), won the first team championship in school history

Carson junior Carson Aman won three individual events (with one second place) and scored 38 points. South’s Eli Julian won the 1600 and won the 3200 in a meet record time. Salisbury’s Sean Young took the 100 and 200. North’s Quintin Wilson swept the hurdling events.

Much more to come in Sunday’s print edition.

Results (top 5)

Shot put — 1. KaMahri Feamster (NR) 40-11; 2. Sawyer Sifford (SR) 40-9; 3. Jacob Butler (ER) 40-4; 4. Tristen McBride (C) 40-1; 5. Khor’on Miller 38-11

Discus — 1. Landon Jacobs (WR) 128-1; 2. Damien Brandon (S) 119-7; 3. Nate Shaffer (S) 115-2; 4. Tristen McBride (C) 113-3; 5. Jacob Butler (ER) 113-3

High jump — 1. Carson Aman (C) 6-0; 2. Damir Miller (C) 5-10; 3. Devin Keene (SR) 5-8; 4. Jaiden Colbert (S) 5-6; 5. Aiden Morris (ER) 5-6

Pole vault — 1. Seth Drake (ER) 10-0; 2. Carson Greene (ER) 9-6; 3. Cohen Self (ER) 9-0; 4. Jackson Walters (WR) 8-6

Long jump — 1. Carson Aman (C) 20-3; 2. Cole Eagle (ER) 19-11.5; 3. Kenyon Hairston (S) 19-6.5; 4. DJ Adams (S) 19-4.75; 5. Xavier Suber (NR) 18-9.5

Triple jump — 1. Carson Aman (C) 40-2; 2. Nehemiah Baldwin (C) 39-4.25; 3. Tyree Brown (S) 39-4; 4. Sean Young (S) 39-2.5; 5. Jordan Brooks (ER) 38-11.5

4×800 — 1. Carson 8:44; 2. South 8:47; 3. Salisbury 8:48; 4. West 9:17; 5. East 9:40

110 hurdles — 1. Quintin Wilson (NR) 15.90; 2. Cameron Ritchie (ER) 16.57; 3. Cohen Self (ER) 18,41; 4. Robert Moulton (S) 18.45; 5. Carson Greene (ER) 18.83

100 — 1. Sean Young (S) 11.12; 2. Kemon O’Kelly (NR) 11.21; 3. Jadon Moore (SR) 11.27; 4. Jaylin Johnson (S) 11.27; 5. Tijon Everhart (ER) 11.74

4×200 — 1. North 1:32.5; 2. Salisbury 1:35.36; 3. Carson 1:36.39; 4. East 1:36.79; 5. South 1:47.97

1600 — 1. Eli Julian (SR) 4:40; 2. Bricen Burleson (SR) 4:43; 3. Jorge Clemente-Garcia (C) 4:45; 4. Eric Gillis (C) 4:47; 5. James Anderson (C) 5:02

4×100 — 1. North 44.94; 2. East 45.03; 3. Salisbury 45.15; 4. Carson 46.40; 5. South 49.17

400 — 1. Jamal Rule (S) 51.54; 2. Carson Aman (C) 52.10; 3. Gabe Honeycutt (C) 52.34; 4. Andrew Huffman (S) 52.42; 5. Kemyon Oglesby (NR) 53.02

300 hurdles — 1. Quiintin Wilson (NR) 43.16; 2. Cameron Ritchie (ER) 44.05; 3. Robert Moulton (S) 44.97; 4. Tristin Clawson (C) 45.57; 5. Desonde Butler (WR) 48.07

800 — 1. Grayson Cromer (SR) 2:07.51; 2. Connor Price (C) 2:08.63; 3. Bricen Burleson (SR) 2:11.69; 4. Gabe Honeycutt (C) 2:13.86; 5. Nate Shaffer (S) 2:14.04

200 — 1. Sean Young (S) 22.42; 2. Braxtyn Barger (WR) 23.62; 3. Adrian Stockton (WR) 24.18; 4. Foday Dyer (C) 24.24; 5. Emanuel Ellis (NR) 24.38

3200 — 1. Eli Julian (SR) 9:49.18; 2. Jorge Clemente-Garcia (C) 10:06; 3. Grayson Cromer (SR) 10:25; 4. Eric Gillis (C) 10:30; 5. Ethan Wilson (WR) 11:22

4×400 — 1. Salisbury 3:38.63; 2. Carson 3:42.70; 3. West 3:44.19; 4. East 3:44.53; 5. South 3:57.28