High school baseball: Two romps for Hornets Published 3:03 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s baseball team doubled its win total for the season in a matter of hours on Wednesday.

The Hornets crushed Lexington 19-0 and 22-1 in a Central Carolina Conference doubleheader. Both games went three innings.

Salisbury’s batting averages got a nice boost with a 31-for-50 day. Salisbury batted .620 as a team.

In the 19-0 game, Aiden Mowery had three hits and three RBIs. Evan Koontz and Cam Corpening went 2-for-2.

The Hornets (4-12, 4-6) had 13 hits and took advantage of nine walks against the Yellow Jackets (2-12, 0-8).

Mike Geter and Cole Price did the pitching.

In the 22-1 game, the Hornets took advantage of 10 Lexington errors.

Mowey had three more hits. Geter had three hits with four runs and three RBIs. Koontz had two hits, as did Hank Webb, Landon Tucker and Nygel Elliott. Aiden Moss and Corpening had two RBIs.

Geter homered, while Webb had a triple.

Koontz, Webb and Elliott handled pitching duties.

•••

TYRO — West Davidson is only 7-9 overall and hasn’t won a game outside the CCC yet, but the Green Dragons are still undefeated in the CCC.

They beat North Rowan 12-3 on Wednedsay.

North got off to a good start and scored three runs in the first, but West Davidson pitcher Trent Lowe settled in after that. He struck out 13 and also paced the West Davidson offense with four RBIs.