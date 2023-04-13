Rained out dog show to raise funds for Yadkin Path Montessori rescheduled for Saturday Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

SALISBURY — The Friends of Yadkin Path will host a kids dog show for children ages 4-16 on Saturday, April 15 from 9. a.m.-noon on the campus of Yadkin Path Montessori at 2135 Bringle Ferry Road.

The dog show was originally scheduled for March 25 but rescheduled by rain.

Last year’s event allowed the opportunity to not only showcase participants’ beloved pups, but also provided an opportunity for limited obstacle training and relationship building between families and their pets.

This year, the program will include a training session from Tracy Crotts, a trainer who teaches dog obedience and safety classes through Rowan County 4-H.

While the event is free, a donation amount of $20 is suggested (all donation amounts are welcome and accepted). Students who do not have their own dog are welcome to act as the sponsor for a friend.

Registration information can be found at this link: https://www.eventbrite. com/e/yadkin-path-youth-dog- show-tickets-557791026977

Sponsors are also needed at the following tiers (all contributions are tax deductible):

-Provide materials for the participant/attendee goodie bags (cups, t-shirts, pens, coupons, dog toys, treats)

-$25 Printed advertisement in this year’s program

-$50 Vendor space to set up a booth with materials onsite

-Financial donations of any size are welcome

All proceeds from this event will go to Friends of Yadkin Path, a 501(c)3 organization that serves to provide excellence in teaching and learning in Rowan County and financial assistance to Yadkin Path Montessori families.

If you have questions, email: FriendsofYadkinpath@gmail.com