DAR chapter to host annual Star Teacher Luncheon on April 15 Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

SALISBURY — When the conversation turns to schools and the educators we had during our school career there is always one that made an impact on us. If only it was possible to find those educators and tell them how important their impact was. The Elizabeth Maxwell Steele DAR Chapter of Salisbury will give some high school seniors that opportunity.

On Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m. at Rowan Public Library in the Stanback Room some high school seniors will surprise special educators from Rowan-Salisbury Schools to tell them how the educators had influenced them during their schools careers. Earlier in the year, each high school was contacted and asked to select a senior student to represent their school for the DAR Star Teacher Project. Each selected student was asked to write a one page essay about the educator that most influenced them. At the DAR Star Teacher Reception the students will read those essays and give a framed copy of the essay to their Star Teacher. The atmosphere of the reception is sure to be one of gratitude and joy, along with a few tears from the educators.

Dr. Jason Gardner, interim superintendent of Rowan Salisbury Schools last year, said at last year’s reception, “ I was honored to be able to hear the student essays as part of the DAR Star Student Luncheon. Each student expressed, in their own unique way, the impact that a specific teacher had on their educational experience. One quote from that day has stuck with me since ‘you believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself.’ What a powerful testament to the impact that can be made by a star teacher.”

The national Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR has more than 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their communities. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Over 1 million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890. If you are interested in learning more, visit www.dar.org.