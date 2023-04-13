Catawba student a panelist for NC Breathe Conference

Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

By Post Education

Harmony Mason

Catawba News Service

SALISBURYHarmony Mason, a soon-to-be Catawba graduate, has been selected as a youth panelist for the 2023 NC Breathe Conference. The conference will take place on April 6 at the 658 Center in Charlotte. Mason, a senior environment and sustainability major, will speak on climate justice.

Each year NC Breathe gives young North Carolinians the opportunity to use their voices and take a stand for the environment. It brings together North Carolina influencers, policymakers and community members who care about the earth, the air and North Carolina. This year’s theme is “Climate Justice: Our Path to Healthier Communities.”

This panel will focus on how youth are engaging in the environmental and climate justice movement through leading and collaborating with other student-led and community-based organizations.

Mason is one of three participants selected to speak as a youth panelist.

“I’m still young, but I hope what I have to say could encourage someone or spark something in them,” said Mason in a news release.

More News

Forums begin for Knox-Overton construction plans

Historic Salisbury Foundation to hear proposals for potential Salisbury Station sale

Rowan County drops in 2023 state health rankings report

Cleveland approves new email addresses, honors commissioner

Print Article