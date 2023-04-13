Catawba student a panelist for NC Breathe Conference Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Catawba News Service

SALISBURY —Harmony Mason, a soon-to-be Catawba graduate, has been selected as a youth panelist for the 2023 NC Breathe Conference. The conference will take place on April 6 at the 658 Center in Charlotte. Mason, a senior environment and sustainability major, will speak on climate justice.

Each year NC Breathe gives young North Carolinians the opportunity to use their voices and take a stand for the environment. It brings together North Carolina influencers, policymakers and community members who care about the earth, the air and North Carolina. This year’s theme is “Climate Justice: Our Path to Healthier Communities.”

This panel will focus on how youth are engaging in the environmental and climate justice movement through leading and collaborating with other student-led and community-based organizations.

Mason is one of three participants selected to speak as a youth panelist.

“I’m still young, but I hope what I have to say could encourage someone or spark something in them,” said Mason in a news release.