Kannapolis seeks Jiggy with the Piggy volunteers

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

By Staff Report

KANNAPOLIS — Jiggy with the Piggy volunteers are needed to help with the barbecue competition, 5k walk/run, arts and crafts vendors, concerts, family movie and more from May 4-7.

The festival needs more than 200 people to help it all run smoothly. Partners in the weekend events include city of Kannapolis, Rowan CVB, Insite, Kannapolis Rotary and Kannapolis YMCA. Get a free T-shirt when you sign up to volunteer. You can pick a volunteer slot at: https://bit.ly/volunteerjiggy23

More News

City of Salisbury using trivia and prizes to spread awareness of National Fair Housing Month

It’s Bo time in Rockwell: Aldermen approve construction of new Bojangles

Blotter: Rowan County Sheriff’s vehicles damaged in high-speed pursuit

Community Care Clinic of Rowan County featured on PBS NewsHour

Print Article