Kannapolis seeks Jiggy with the Piggy volunteers Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Jiggy with the Piggy volunteers are needed to help with the barbecue competition, 5k walk/run, arts and crafts vendors, concerts, family movie and more from May 4-7.

The festival needs more than 200 people to help it all run smoothly. Partners in the weekend events include city of Kannapolis, Rowan CVB, Insite, Kannapolis Rotary and Kannapolis YMCA. Get a free T-shirt when you sign up to volunteer. You can pick a volunteer slot at: https://bit.ly/volunteerjiggy23