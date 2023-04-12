How to donate to Gold Hill family that lost home in weekend fire Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

GOLD HILL — A GoFundMe was started for a Gold Hill family who lost their dogs and home in a Saturday blaze.

“The house of the Trexler family caught fire over Easter weekend and they lost everything including their four fur babies,” reads the GoFundMe page. “If you have had the pleasure of meeting this family, then you know that they are some of the sweetest people and would do anything for anyone. They are compassionate people who deserve nothing but the best.

According to a source at the American Red Cross, all three people that lived in the home were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported from the residents but extensive damage occurred in the kitchen area of the house. Per a follow-up report with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, no one was at home when the fire began.

The call went out around 3:15 p.m.

The GoFundMe can be found under Katelyn Haid’s name and is called Helping the Trexler Family.

After 24 hours, the page had reached a little more than a third of its $10,000 goal.

The GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-the-trexler-family?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR0m_n4ANQU56qzj2tT42wDXJ-5q1SxKbMpwMLZbBsu4zjIGdpoZxQUKB8Q