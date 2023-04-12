Highway 152 collision claims life Published 9:30 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

A motorist was killed in a four-vehicle collision Tuesday in an incident authorities describe as improper passing. The deceased has not been identified.

According to information from the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred on Hwy. 152 between Wilkinson Road and Jackson Road around 9:45 p.m.

The narrative indicates that a vehicle was traveling east on Hwy. 152 and attempted to pass a semi-truck that was also traveling east. The first vehicle entered the westbound lane, which was a no-pass zone at that stretch.

When the vehicle attempted to pass the semi-truck, it collided with a car traveling west.

After that initial impact, the first car reportedly struck a second car that was also traveling west, at which time it flipped on its side. The driver of that car was killed as a result of the wreck.

Debris from the wrecks reportedly hit the semi-truck that was passed. Information on other injuries sustained in the accident was unclear as of Wednesday morning.

The incident remains under investigation by the NC Highway Patrol, and until the next of kin is notified, the identity of the deceased will not be released.

As a result of the wreck, that stretch of Hwy. 152 was closed for more than an hour.

As more information becomes available, the story will be updated.