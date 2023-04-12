Collision downs power line in Spencer

Published 8:55 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

By Chandler Inions

A car collided with a telephone pole in Spencer on Wednesday shortly before 8 p.m.

SPENCER — According to information from the Spencer Fire Department a vehicle crashed into an electric pole on Jefferson Street shortly before 8 p.m.

As a result of the incident Jefferson Street was shut down between Salisbury Avenue and North Yadkin Avenue.

The vehicle involved was a white Honda sedan.

The extent of injuries to the motorist are unclear.

As more information becomes available, the story will be updated.

More BREAKING NEWS

Students on bus report being sick — again

China Grove man accused of kidnapping now charged with attempted murder

Fire that destroyed historic East Spencer building was accidentally set

Kannapolis police investigating homicide

Print Article