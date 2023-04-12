Collision downs power line in Spencer
Published 8:55 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023
SPENCER — According to information from the Spencer Fire Department a vehicle crashed into an electric pole on Jefferson Street shortly before 8 p.m.
As a result of the incident Jefferson Street was shut down between Salisbury Avenue and North Yadkin Avenue.
The vehicle involved was a white Honda sedan.
The extent of injuries to the motorist are unclear.
As more information becomes available, the story will be updated.