Collision downs power line in Spencer Published 8:55 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

SPENCER — According to information from the Spencer Fire Department a vehicle crashed into an electric pole on Jefferson Street shortly before 8 p.m.

As a result of the incident Jefferson Street was shut down between Salisbury Avenue and North Yadkin Avenue.

The vehicle involved was a white Honda sedan.

The extent of injuries to the motorist are unclear.

As more information becomes available, the story will be updated.