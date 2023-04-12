Blotter: Rowan County Sheriff’s vehicles damaged in high-speed pursuit Published 12:01 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

SALISBURY — Multiple Rowan County vehicles were damaged after a high-speed multi-county pursuit that left a New York man in jail.

The man, Melvin Charles Butler, 38, of Brooklyn, was arrested Sunday following the incident. He now faces 12 charges: two counts of fleeing to elude arrest, two counts of reckless driving to endanger, two counts of speeding, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, fictitious information to an officer, damage to personal property and damage to real property.

The incident began before 9 a.m., when Lexington police officers found a silver Infiniti SUV that had reportedly been stolen in High Point but the driver refused to stop.

Rowan County sheriff’s deputies picked up the pursuit when the vehicle crossed county lines from Davidson to Rowan.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies put out stop sticks, deflating the vehicle’s front tire. While this reportedly caused the tire to start throwing debris, the driver kept up speeds of approximately 130 mph, continuing to run from deputies.

The chase proceeded south at high speeds and China Grove police officers also put out stop sticks as the driver neared the city.

A spokesperson for the RCSO indicated that the tires were “completely disintegrated.”

However, the pursuit continued, despite pieces of metal reportedly flying off the SUV, striking the deputies’ vehicles’ windshields.

Speeds slowed to 100 mph as the pursuit entered Cabarrus County. A little farther down the road, Rowan County deputies performed a pit maneuver in Mecklenburg County. Finally, the driver gave himself up and was taken into custody.

Butler’s bond was set at $25,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 24.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Paige Drive in Salisbury between 9:39-10:15 a.m. on April 9.

An assault reportedly occurred in the 2000 block of Rollingwood Drive in Kannapolis between 1-1:15 p.m. on April 9.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Baptist Church Road in Gold Hill around 7:34 p.m. on April 9.

A motor vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 65000 block of I85-N in China Grove between 6:07 p.m. on April 7 and 9:21 p.m. on April 9.

William Brandon Messer, 30, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

Lucas Nathanyl Coombes, 20, was charged with misdemeanor simple possession of marijuana on April 9.

Justin Scott Pilkington, 32, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering on April 9.

Nikki Nicole Parker, 30, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering on April 9.

Justin Tyler Keen, 23, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on April 9.

In Salisbury Police reports