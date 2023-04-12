Area Sports Briefs: West soccer wins Published 8:40 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

From staff reports

Brittany Vanhoose assisted on all three goals in West Rowan’s 3-1 South Piedmont Conference win against South Rowan on Tuesday.

Anna Mead scored twice for West, with Lesli Guerrero getting one goal.

Emily Kelly made six saves.

On Thursday, West will finish the match with Carson that was stopped by lightning last week.

HS girls basketball

A celebration of Salisbury’s back-to-back state championships will be held at 10:30 a.m. on May 13 at Bell Tower Green.

HS football

North Rowan may have an announcement on a new head coach soon.

The Cavaliers have submitted a candidate for approval by Human Resources.

•••

The West roster for this summer’s East-West All-Star Game includes A.L. Brown receiver/DB Christian Hopper, Central Cabarrus DB/receiver Adriel Miller, Davie receiver Brodie Smith, Davie DB William Purvis and Northwest Cabarrus defensive end Khamani WhiteCarr.

The game is scheduled for July 19 in Greensboro, and will be the last summer game in the long-running series, at least for the forseeable future. The East-West All-Star game for the Class of 2024 will be played in December 2023.

Local golf

Azalee Huneycutt of Linwood made a hole-in-one at McCanless on Tuesday.

Honeycutt aced the 105-yard No. 3 hole from the red tee.

She hit a Hybrid club called the “The Perfect Club” to hit the “perfect shot.” Huneycutt was using a bright red Callaway Superfast golf ball.

Huneycutt was playing in the weekly “Tuesday Scramble “ event with partners Claude Honeycutt, Mark Parchment and John King.

This was her second career hole-ine-one, with the first occurring in 2018.

•••

JD Kirk and David & Azalee Huneycutt placed first in a McCanless Couples event.

Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton and Pdaber came in second.

David Huneycutt had closest to the pin and longest putt.

•••

GARS members played at McCanless this week.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Bernard Caldwell with a net of 62.58.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Ray Pope with a net of 61.71. Pope chipped in for an eagle 3 on the par-5 13th hole.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Gary Schenk with a net of 61.32.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Randy Lipe with a net of 65.81.

Caldwell shot a 5-under 65 to take low gross, while Schenk won low net. Bobby Clark was the Super Senior winner with a net of 65.57.

Four members bettered their ages this week.

Clark, 83, shot an 82. John Struzick, 76, shot a 75. Caldwell, 75, shot a 65. Red McClain, 73, shot a 71.

Mid. school golf

Salisbury Academy finished third in a six-team match at Warrior behind Erwin and Hickory Day.

Pacing the Jaguars (13-3) were medalist Ryan Mcoy (35), Nolt Lescoe (50), Tack Thurman (57) and Parker Currin (59).

Disc golf

Disc golfers Clayton Lewis and Micah McNeil were part of the Rowan County Homeschool Association in high school.

They competed in the national championships for disc golf that were held recently at the North Cove Social Club in Marion.

Lewis led Liberty University to a sixth place finish nationally out of 63 teams in the top division.

Lewis shot even-par for four rounds and tied for 12th nationally out of 253 singles players. He is a second team All-America.

McNeil, a sophomore, competed on N.C. State’s team that won the D-3 division that had 42 entries.

College track & field

USC Upstate’s Adalie Harrison (East Rowan) ran a PR 5:24.92 in the 1500 meters in the Hub City Invitational hosted by Newberry.

•••

UNC Wilmington junior Cooper Wright (East Rowan) has run a 21.70 200 and a 47.48 400 early in the outdoor season.

Wright won the 400 in the Colonial Athletic Association Championships last spring with a 48.46 clocking and also ran on the 4×400 conference champs.

College softball

Catawba lost 9-6 to Wingate in the first game of Wednesday’s South Atlantic Conference doubleheader.

Riley Tucker, Brianna Gallagher and Molly Strider had two hits each for the Indians.

Catawba won the second game 3-2. Kary Hales homered for the Indians, and Riley Tucker’s two-run homer in the sixth was decisive.

Tucker and Lauren Brickey did the pitching.

•••

Catawba sophomore Hales (Carson) was batting .348 with a homer and 28 RBIs before Wednesday’s doubleheader.

•••

UNC Wilmington senior Mary Sobataka (West Rowan) is batting .265 with two homers and 21 RBIs. She’s tied for the team lead in RBIs.

•••

Belmont Abbey senior Mackenzie Sprinkle is batting .289 with two homers and 23 RBIs.

Sprinkle (East Rowan) had a homer and five RBIs in a recent game with Converse.

•••

Lenoir-Rhyne senior Anna Blume (South Rowan) is batting .275 with two homers and 11 RBIs.

•••

Catawba’s Alexandra Baquie was named South Atlantic Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week.

Baquie, a freshman from Sanford, Fla., earned three wins on the week, improving her total to a SAC-best 16 for the season.

•••

Pfeiffer junior Kali Morton, former Mooresville High standout, is the USA South Pitcher of the Week.

Morton allowed one hit and struck out 10 in a 9-0 win against Salem.

Morton didn’t allow a run in eight inning and won both games in Pfeiffer’s doubleheader sweep of Meredith on Tursday. Morton pitched for the Rowan Little League team that won the World Series in 2015.

College football

Catawba will cap spring drills with the Blue-White Spring Game at 6 p.m. on Friday.

College baseball

Freshman outfielder Kane Kepley (South Rowan) has become a fixture in the starting lineup for Liberty. He’s scored 17 runs and stolen nine bases in 24 games.

•••

Two sharp relief innings with three strikeouts by freshman Cameron Padgett (East Rowan) helped UNC hold off Queens 10-6 on Tuesday.

Padgett (2-0) earned some praise from UNC head coach Scott Forbes.

•••

Dylan Driver (Carson) is batting .359 with three homers, 30 RBIs and 19 steals for Catawba.

Logan Rogers (Carson) is batting .263 with a homer and 19 RBIs.

Cole Hales (Carson) is 3-0 for the Indians as a relief pitcher.

•••

John Owen (East Rowan) pitched seven innings,s cattered nine hits and struck out seven as Pfeiffer beat Greensboro 11-3 on Tuesday.

Jake Blevins (West Rowan) struck out the last two betters to finish off Greensboro.

•••

Steven Smith (West Rowan) is having a big season for Caldwell Tech with six homers, 27 RBIs and a .394 batting average in 27 games.

Hayden Setzer (East Rowan) is dominating at Caldwell Tech with 10 homers, 39 RBIs and a .540 batting average in 63 at-bats. He is 5-0 on the mound.

JT Fecteau (West Rowan) is batting .265 with 13 RBIs for Caldwell Tech. CP Pyle (Carson) is batting .231 with five RBIs.

Minor leagues

Austin Love (West Rowan, UNC) is back with the Peoria Chiefs in high A ball to begin the season.

Love pitched 4 2/3 innings in his first start, with five strikeouts and one walk, He allowed two runs and three hits.

Legion baseball

Carson Junior Legion sign-ups are this Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Carson ball field.

•••

Rowan County American Legion sign-ups are at Harold B. Jarrett Post 342 (Lincolnton Road) this Sunday at 3 p.m. Players should bring insurance information, a driver’s license or birth certificate and a parent.

Bulls basketball

The Rowan Bulls are 3-4 after pulling out a 132-130 win against the Hampton Roads Warriors.

Avery Patterson (A.L. Brown) shot 8-for-12 on 3-pointers and scored 45 points to lead the Bulls.

Patterson averages 32.3 points per game.

The next scheduled game is on Saturday, April 15, at Hall Gym against the Virginia Dream.

Overseas basketball

Keshun Sherrill (West Rowan) is playing for a new team in Italy.

He had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists in his most recent outing over the weekend.