Additional public forums on Knox-Overton plans scheduled Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury School System has scheduled more public forums on the future of the Knox Middle and Overton Elementary facilities.

The latest forums will be:

Thursday, April 13, at 6 p.m. at Knox Middle School, 1625 West Park Road

Monday, April 17, at 6 p.m. at Southeast Middle School, 1570 Peeler Road

Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. at North Rowan Middle School, 512 Charles St. in Spencer.

An earlier scheduled forum is Wednesday, April 12, at 7:30 a.m. at the Wallace Educational Forum, 500 N. Main St.

The forums are for sharing plans and hearing feedback.