Rowan Sheriff’s Office: Kannapolis house fire started by family’s preteen son

Published 12:01 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By Chandler Inions

Four residents were displaced following a structure fire in the 2300 block of McGee Street in Kannapolis. Heavy fire was initially reported around 1 p.m. No injuries were reported but the structure sustained significant damage. - American Red Cross

KANNAPOLIS — A family’s 12-year-old son reportedly started the fire that destroyed their Kannapolis home last week.

Four residents were displaced after the fire that broke out around 1 p.m. in the 2300 block of McGee Street. Although no injuries were reported, the damage was significant.

According to a report from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the family’s son started the fire after he got into a locked room where matches were kept. He reportedly went through a doggy door to access the room.

The report indicated that the son had a history of starting fires, so the parents had taken precautions to prevent him from accessing fire-starting materials.

According to the report, the son attempted to douse the flames with a cooler full of water, but it was too late by the time he did. No charges have been filed.

More News

Aviation company partnered with the Charlotte Hornets will use new corporate box hangar at Mid-Carolina Regional Airport

Egg drop group: China Grove church provides a fun Easter weekend for kids with an indoor twist

Man accused in alleged tree-cutting incident asserts his innocence

Rockwell homeowner reaches nuisance agreement on problem property

Print Article