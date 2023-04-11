Rowan Sheriff’s Office: Kannapolis house fire started by family’s preteen son Published 12:01 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — A family’s 12-year-old son reportedly started the fire that destroyed their Kannapolis home last week.

Four residents were displaced after the fire that broke out around 1 p.m. in the 2300 block of McGee Street. Although no injuries were reported, the damage was significant.

According to a report from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the family’s son started the fire after he got into a locked room where matches were kept. He reportedly went through a doggy door to access the room.

The report indicated that the son had a history of starting fires, so the parents had taken precautions to prevent him from accessing fire-starting materials.

According to the report, the son attempted to douse the flames with a cooler full of water, but it was too late by the time he did. No charges have been filed.