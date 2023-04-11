Egg drop group: China Grove church provides a fun Easter weekend for kids with an indoor twist Published 12:10 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

1 of 5

CHINA GROVE — Even on a rainy Saturday afternoon, South China Grove Baptist Church wasn’t going to let some bad weather ruin the Easter Egg Drop. With a slight change in plans, many kids and their families still ended up celebrating with an indoor egg grab.

“What we had planned to do was have all the inflatables outside, but the weather interfered with that. We’re shocked we got this many kids in here today. The purpose of this is to remind everybody what Easter is about,” Pastor Curtis Parker said.

It was a great turnout as people munched on hot dogs and cupcakes. Kids got to play and enjoyed a crafts table as an activity to make up for what the church originally arranged.

After everyone got a bite to eat, it was time for the main event.

An egg drop is not an egg hunt. In this instance, 1,500 eggs are released in one massive flow, scattering them through an area and kids grab as many as they can. The church had the kids separated into three different age groups with their own spots to give kids a fair chance to grab eggs. There were also special golden eggs that could be exchanged for prizes.

Barbara Wells is from Kannapolis and given that Saturday was her son’s birthday, it worked out well that the church still decided to put on the egg drop. Free candy is always a crowd pleaser.

“We were looking on Facebook for something to do with the kids, especially with a rainy day. We’re having an awesome time,” Wells said.