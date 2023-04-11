Man gets 48-year sentence after conviction on sex crimes Published 4:51 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — A Kannapolis man charged with statutory sex offenses with a child more than four years ago was found guilty on multiple counts Monday and was sentenced to 48 years.

David Neil Brown was convicted on three counts of indecent liberties with a child and four statutory sex offenses with a child.

When charged in 2019, Brown also faced multiple statutory rape charges. Those charges were ultimately disposed.

According to information from the Rowan County Superior Court, Brown was given three sentences to run consecutively. Each sentence is for between 192 and 291 months or 16 to 24.25 years, meaning the minimum time to serve will be 48 years, with a maximum of just over 72 years.

Brown will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years. On May 30, he will have a hearing on being equipped with a satellite-based monitor.

Brown’s conviction came almost six years after the victim’s initial interview with the Terrie Hess Child Advocacy Center.