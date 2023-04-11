Indie alt-rock band Neon Trees to headline Cheerwine Festival Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

SALISBURY — Cheerwine and the city of Salisbury will welcome multi-platinum rockers Neon Trees to the Hotwire Communication Stage as the 2023 Cheerwine Festival music headliner. This year’s Cheerwine Festival will be held Saturday, May 20, from noon to 10 p.m.

Neon Trees began their rapid ascent with their debut album, “Habits,” in 2010, followed by a win for “Top Alternative Song” at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards. The band’s sophomore album “Picture Show,” included the five-times-platinum single “Everybody Talks,” and their third release, “Pop Psychology,” debuted at the top spot of Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart in 2014. Neon Trees released their latest album, “I Can Feel You Forgetting Me,” in 2020.

The Cheerwine Festival will also feature performances by Ryan Perry, New Local and Divided by Four.

“We’re thrilled to announce this year’s lineup, including what’s sure to be a lively performance by Neon Trees,” Joy Ritchie Harper, vice president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member, said in a news release. “We can’t wait to welcome fans from all over the Southeast to our hometown for the 2023 Cheerwine Festival.”

In addition to live entertainment, festival attendees will also have the opportunity to:

Taste Cheerwine-inspired food from over 40 vendors and Cheerwine-infused craft beer, including NoDa Brewing Company’s Cheerwine Ale.

Shop for arts and crafts, including unique Cheerwine items, from over 45 artisans and vendors.

Explore the soft drink’s history, including rare memorabilia, at the Rowan Museum’s Cheerwine exhibit.

Check out Food Lion’s “Carolina Brands” experience, including Cook Out and Cackalacky.

Stop by the F&M Bank Kids Zone, which includes activities and entertainment for little ones.

“The residents of Salisbury eagerly look forward to the Cheerwine Festival each year,” says Karen Alexander, mayor of Salisbury. “Last year we hosted 60,000 people from near and far, and we hope to welcome even more to our lovely city this spring.”

Cheerwine and Salisbury first hosted the festival in 2017 in conjunction with the soft drink’s 100th anniversary.

For more information on the festival, visit: cheerwine.com/festival/. Fans can also find details as they are announced by searching the hashtag #CheerwineFest on social media. To pre-order the festival t-shirt, visit: cheerwine.com/festival- contest/.