Heavy fire in attic damages home in Kannapolis Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — A fire broke out Tuesday in a Kannapolis home on East 17th Street. The occupant got out of the home, but the fire remains under investigation.

“We got the call at 4:35 this afternoon,” Kannapolis Deputy Fire Chief Kirk Beard said. “We arrived on the scene at 4:38.”

Beard indicated that there was “heavy fire” in the attic when his crews arrived. He also described the scene as a hoarder-condition house, which caused additional problems as the crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

“It was really difficult to get inside,” Beard said. “When we got inside, most of the fire was in the attic … we cut a couple of vents holes in the roof to let some of that heat and smoke out. Then, we got the fire knocked out.

“We are still trying to get everything put out because it is so congested in there. You can’t move or anything since it is so packed with stuff.”

The lone female occupant was discovered outside after an initial search of the property.

“We don’t have much on the cause yet,” Beard said. “Our investigators are in there now.”