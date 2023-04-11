Faith Fire Department receives improved insurance rating Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

FAITH — A high-ranking state official will visit Faith later today to announce a new insurance rating for the area served by the Faith Fire Department.

According to a news release from the N.C. Department of Insurance Fire Marshal’s Office, N.C. Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey will join local officials at Faith Town Hall at 7 p.m. to announce the new insurance rating.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal recently inspected the Faith Fire Department, resulting in the improved insurance ratings. A fire department’s rating directly impacts the premiums homeowners and businesses pay for fire insurance.

The score reflects a fire department personnel’s preparation and effectiveness in responding to calls and battling blazes within their district.

The new rating will be revealed once the formal announcement is made, and it will become effective for insurance policies on July 1.