Domestic disturbance leads to kidnapping charges Published 12:01 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

SALISBURY — A 29-year-old man faces charges of false imprisonment, assault on a female and possession of marijuana up to .5 ounces after a domestic dispute on Lakeview Drive boiled over.

Kenya Anthony McCormick was arrested on Saturday after the incident, which occurred in the 5000 block of Lakeview Drive.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, McCormick previously had a restraining order against him, but that order had expired.

When deputies arrived on the scene, their investigation revealed that McCormick and the female victim got into an argument that morning.

The victim reportedly had injuries consistent with assault.

The false imprisonment charges stemmed from McCormick reportedly locking the female victim inside the home and denying her ability to leave.

When deputies were questioning him, McCormick reportedly admitted to having a bag of marijuana on his person.

McCormick was taken into custody and is being held without bond. His court date is April 17.

Gun, drugs seized in traffic stop

After clocking a motorist in excess of 110 mph, deputies stopped the driver and discovered a handgun and various narcotics in the vehicle.

Jade Sherron Abercrombie, 40, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and failure to disclose a concealed firearm to law enforcement.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports that the traffic stop occurred near the Webb Road exchange with Interstate 85.

The deputy reportedly clocked the vehicle, a black Chevrolet Suburban, traveling at 110 mph in the 70-mph zone. As the deputy approached the car, he detected the smell of marijuana.

The occupants, one male driver and three female passengers, were removed from the car while deputies conducted a search.

During the search, the deputies reportedly found a “large amount of whipped cream chargers” and approximately 3.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

The deputies also reportedly uncovered more than 2.5 ounces of marijuana that were bagged into individual containers, leading to the possession with intent to distribute charge.

Abercrombie also reportedly possessed a Glock 22 handgun that he did not tell the officers about upon the stop. An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

Multiple catalytic converters were reportedly stolen from the 2100 block of West C Street in Kannapolis between 8:58 a.m. on March 6 and 6:58 p.m. on April 5.

A flatbed trailer was reportedly stolen from the Dupont Electronic Materials in the 1300 block of Litton Drive in Salisbury between 2:11-9 a.m. on April 6.

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Cedar Drive in Salisbury between midnight on April 1 and 10 a.m. on April 6.

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 2400 block of East Ridge Road in Salisbury around 12:40 p.m. on April 8.

A Pizza Hut sign was reportedly taken from a North Enochville Avenue location in Kannapolis around 10:45 p.m. on April 8.

Tommy Lee Gipson, 29, was charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner on April 6.

Dwight D. Bernhardt, 57, was charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon while in possession of alcohol on April 7.

Jeremy Ryan McGlothlin, 44, was charged as a fugitive from justice on April 7.

Stevenson William O’Neal, 58, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault – assault and battery with sexual motives on April 8.

Lola Annel Cannon, 53, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on April 8.

In Salisbury Police reports