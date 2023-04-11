College baseball: Indians drop doubleheader Published 2:30 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Staff report

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry showed why it’s ranked sixth in Division II baseball on Monday.

Newberry and Catawba finally were able to play two games after weather prevented any action on Friday and Saturday, but the Indians’ offense was shut down 7-0 and 7-1.

Both of Newberry’s top pitchers are undefeated in conference play.

Newberry (31-6, 15-2) took a giant step toward winning the South Atlantic Conference regular-season championship. Catawba (23-17, 12-5) took a major step back, falling from second to a tie for fourth with Carson-Newman. Lenoir-Rhyne is 14-4 in the league, while Wingate is 13-5.

Catawba’s Austin Fine took his first loss in the opener. Newberry scored a run in the first and pulled away with a three-run fifth.

Catawba was held to four hits.

In the second game, Catawba got behind 3-0 in the first inning and again managed only four hits.

Catawba will look to bounce back on Wednesday at North Greenville.

Catawba is home for a SAC series with Tusculum, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday.