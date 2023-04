High school baseball: Games set for Monday at Atrium Health Ballpark, Staton Field Published 12:04 am Monday, April 10, 2023

F&M Bank Cannon Ballers Invitational Schedule

Friday’s first round

Carson vs. Central Cabarrus, canceled

South Rowan vs. West Cabarrus, canceled

Northwest Cabarrus vs. Robinson, canceled

A.L. Brown vs. Concord, canceled

Saturday’s second round

Canceled

Monday’s games

Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate! Tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for youth/students.

30 minutes between games

Game Schedule

Game 1 – Carson vs. Central Cabarrus, Noon

Game 2 – South Rowan vs. West Cabarrus, about 2:30 p.m.

Game 3 – Northwest Cabarrus vs. J.M. Robinson, about 5 p.m.

Game 4 – A.L. Brown vs. Concord, about 7:30 p.m

Davis Group Staton Field Tournament

Friday’s games

Canceled

Saturday’s games

Canceled

Monday’s games

10 a.m. — Hickory Ridge vs. West Rowan

12:30 p.m. — Hickory Ridge vs. Mount Pleasant

3 p.m. — Lake Norman vs. Mount Pleasant

5:30 p.m. — Lake Norman vs. East Rowan

8 p.m. — Mooresville vs. East Rowan

7 p.m. — East Rowan vs. Mooresville