Rowan Republicans hosting Michael Whatley, chairman of NC GOP, on April 13

Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 9, 2023

By Staff Report

Michael Whatley , chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party (JON C. LAKEY/SALISBURY POST File Photo)
SALISBURY — The Rowan County Republican Party will host Michael Whatley, chairman of the NC GOP, on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. at the Rowan County County Administration Building at 130 W. Innes St.
Whatley will provide an update on current political events of impact at the state Legislature and will also announce the upcoming N.C. GOP Convention in June. He has also recently been appointed as general counsel to the Republican National Committee under RNC Chairperson Ronna McDaniel.

All registered Republicans are welcome and encouraged to join the executive committee meeting.

