Rockwell aldermen holding public hearing on plans for new Bojangles Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 9, 2023

ROCKWELL — The Board of Aldermen of the town of Rockwell will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 10, at the Rockwell Town Hall, 202 E. Main St., to review and gather facts on a request to grant a special use permit for the construction of a new Bojangles restaurant with a drive-through window at 216 W. Main St.

The public is invited to give speak either for or against the request. Additional information including a site plan is available at the town of Rockwell from Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For any further questions, you can contact the town hall at 704-279-2180.