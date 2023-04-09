Business roundup: Rowan Chamber’s Minority Business Trade Show set for April 27 Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 9, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan Chamber of Commerce is holding its first Minority Business Trade Show on Thursday, April 27, from 4-7 p.m. at the Livingstone College Hospitality Center at 530 Jake Alexander Blvd.

Sponsors are Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, F&M Bank, Salisbury Post, City of Salisbury, Catawba College, Hood Theological Seminary and Livingstone College.

“We are so excited to showcase our locally owned female and minority businesses and have a community cultural celebration,” Elia Gegorek, Minority Business Council Chair, said in a news release. “Our goal is to encourage major employers to increase the percentage of business they do with a diverse group of entrepreneurs.”

The schedule:

noon Sponsor/Exhibitor Set up

4 p.m. Ribbon Cutting to Open Exhibit Hall Doors – free and open to the public

5 p.m. Mix and Mingle “Cultural Celebration” with food, drinks and music

7 p.m. Close

The Minority Business Trade Show will be the Chamber’s largest networking event. It is a business-to-business expo. Several booths will offer door prizes in addition to a grand prize at the end of the evening. Exhibitor booth fees are $150 for Chamber members and $300 for non-members and the deadline for registration is April 20. The trade show is free to attend. For more information, contact the Chamber at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or on the Chamber’s website: www.rowanchamber.com

Bloodmobile at State Employees Credit Union on May 1

The State Employees Credit Union is hosting the RedCross Bloodmobile at the 1030 Mooresville Road office location on May 1 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Appointments may be made at www.redcrossblood.org

Kona Ice offering free treats at Bell Tower Green

SALISBURY — A Kona Ice truck will be parked at Bell Tower Green in Salisbury to hand out free cups of tropical shaved ice on Tuesday, April 18. With Tax Day approaching, this is Kona Ice’s eighth annual national “Chill Out” Day and is meant ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation. Craig and Carrie Munhall are owners of Kona Ice of Salisbury. The event runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on April 18. Find additional participating locations and times at www.kona-ice.com/ chilloutday. To learn more about Kona Ice’s giveback efforts, visit: http://www.kona-ice.com/ giveback-programs/

Ruthie Darling Boutique plans trade up event April 15

Michelle Gannon, owner of Ruthie Darling Boutique on East Innes Street, is holding a “Trade In & Trade Up” event on April 15 where people can drop off gently used or new clothing that will be donated to the Family Crisis County of Rowan County. In return, they will all receive a discount at the store day of the event.

Gannon, a Catawba College alumni, relocated back here after 15 years in New York to bring her online business to downtown Salisbury.

Food Lion Feeds campaign brings in 1.6 million meals to fight hunger

SALISBURY — The fifth annual Food Lion Feeds Orange Bag campaign has helped to provide 1.6 million meals for those facing hungerl. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 to address food insecurity and the Orange Bag campaign benefits Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and local partner food banks.

“Everyone needs nutritious food to thrive, and in every community in America, people are working hard to provide for themselves and their families. Yet in 2021, 1 in 10 people faced hunger,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships for Feeding America, in a news release. “We’re grateful for Food Lion and its customers for once again helping to provide millions of meals to neighbors facing hunger through the Orange Bag campaign.”

Customers who bought orange bags or made a cash donation at the register during checkout at Food Lion stores helped provide five meals to Feeding America and local partner food banks.

Since the Food Lion Feeds Orange Bag campaign began in 2019, customers have helped to provide more than 7 million meals** through the sale of the specially marked oranges and cash donations.

“In the face of hunger, many families are forced to make difficult choices, and we know our neighbors count on us to help nourish their families,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “As part of our effort to address food insecurity, we thank our customers for partnering with us. We’re proud to support our food bank partners and local feeding agencies to fight hunger.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1 billion meals** to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals** by 2025.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks. Through the Orange Bag campaign, $0.50 (monetary equivalent of five meals) from each bag purchased was donated to Feeding America and partner food banks. Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent of 1 million meals) from March 1 – 21, 2023.

**Food Lion Feeds helps provide meals through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates, based on various meal equivalent formulas.