Sarina Dellinger: Hurley Park Spring Celebration and new dedications Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

By Sarina Dellinger

For the Salisbury Post

The Spring Celebration was hosted for its 36th year on Sunday, April 2, at Hurley Park. The Carolina Artists displayed wonderful art for sale, families enjoyed carriage rides and local groups such as Happy Roots and the Rowan Redbuds Garden Club provided information and resources to attendees. We welcomed the Salisbury Tree Board who demonstrated proper tree planting by planting a Weeping Willow in the park. The sounds of laughter, bubbles from the Soap Bubble Circus, and music from the Salisbury Swing Band filled the air.

Two exciting announcements were made at the Spring Celebration. The Hurley Park Advisory Board, led by board chair Jane Ritchie, announced two new dedications during the Spring Celebration. The first is a new picnic area and the existing Chippendale Bridge in honor of Gordon Hurley. “Gordon’s Bridge and Gathering Place” is given to honor the attention and support Gordon has generously given to Hurley Park since its beginning in 1985. The second dedication was of a favorite feature in Hurley Park, the fountain, in honor of Gerry Hurley. “Gerry’s Fountain” honors the 35 years that Gerry was an active member of the Hurley Park Advisory Board where her wisdom and vision had an immense impact on the park. Gordon and Gerry’s support will continue to positively influence Hurley Park for generations to come. The Hurley Park Advisory Board wanted to permanently convey deep appreciation to these two individuals for their invaluable contributions to Hurley Park. Further development and major gifts are reviewed by the Hurley Park Advisory Board and staff.

We can hardly wait until next April to host the 2024 Hurley Park Spring Celebration! To make a donation to the park, please give us a call at 704-638-5298 or visit salisburync.gov/hurleypark. Stay up to date with what’s happening at Hurley Park by following us on Facebook or Instagram @HurleyParkNC.

Sarina Dellinger is public garden supervisor for Salisbury Parks and Recreation.