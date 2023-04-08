Salisbury Pride holding 11th annual festival on June 24 Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

SALISBURY — Salisbury Pride will hold its 11th annual festival on Saturday, June 24, at Bell Tower Green. Food Lion is presenting sponsor.

Last year’s festival drew thousands and had nearly 150 sponsors and vendors, 16 performers on two stages, a bubble artist, a stilt walker, plus bands and solo singers. The 2023 theme is “United with Pride.”

“The decision to move the festival into the park was a fantastic one,” Becky Lane, Salisbury Pride board vice president, said in a news release.

Tim Coffey, Salisbury Pride Board president, added, “Salisbury Pride’s festival is a great day to celebrate how far we’ve come. It’s terrific for our community to see all the support we have locally. And it’s a reminder that there is much work to be done to ensure that everyone is treated equally and is safe from harm for being who they are.”

This year’s event will kick off with a Rainbow Walk at 10:45 a.m. Walkers will meet at the Bell Tower and walk around the park and finish in front of the main stage. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The organization is seeking vendors and sponsors for the festival. More information is on www.salisburypride.org.