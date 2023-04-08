Pass The Plate fundraiser raises $134,000 for Rowan Helping Ministries Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

SALISBURY — Rowan Helping Ministries’ largest fundraiser of the year, Pass The Plate, was held on Saturday, April 1, at the Country Club of Salisbury and raised over $134,000.

With over 230 guests in attendance, including Rowan Helping Ministries’ staff, board members, volunteers and donors, the event included live music performances by Colton Sherrill, casino games and silent auction items donated by over 30 businesses. Guests had a chance to win several raffle items, such as a vacation package stay at The Twelve Oaks in Covington, Georgia, and a Reid Electric Assist Bike donated by Skinny Wheels.

“Many thanks to our amazing community for their tremendous support of our 2023 Pass the Plate event. So many generous donations helped make our event and silent auction a huge success,” said Planning Committee Chair Melissa Yates in a news release.

The Pass The Plate Fundraiser Event was planned by volunteers, including Noel Adams, Cindy Barger, Brittany Barnhardt, Kim Beam, Rebecca Clement, Joan Correll, Lee Cowan, Anita Edwards, Jenni Fogt, Janet Loeblein, Matt Marsh, Katie Menees, Betty Mickle, Jackie Molenda, Meredith Smith, Erica Taylor, and Melissa Yates.

The annual event started in 2007 and raised $50,000 during its first year. The fundraiser has continued every year since then, except for 2020 due to the pandemic. Presenting sponsor was Food Lion Feeds.

For over 36 years, Rowan Helping Ministries has been providing food, temporary shelter, transitional and permanent supportive housing, supportive services and crisis assistance to those in need in Rowan County. The organization relies on the generosity of donors and volunteers. To learn more, go to www.rowanhelpingministries.org.