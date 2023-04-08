New Tiger World children’s book focuses on two-toed sloth Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

ROCKWELL — “Nacho’s Night Out” is a new children’s book about the adventures of Tiger World’s resident two-toed sloth Nacho. Written by first-time author Aubrey Taylor, director of wildlife, and first-time publisher, Tiger World.

The story follows Nacho as he embarks on a nighttime escapade to see the sights of the zoo. While the book details his plans to sneak out of his enclosure to climb a different tree while everyone is asleep, you can visit the main character Nacho at Tiger World and see his friends, Sherlock and Emma the bobcats, and Aurora the eagle owl.

Featuring rhymes, colorful real characters and lessons for kids, Nacho’s Night Out is a story suitable for young readers. The vivid images, created with photography and artistic filters, bring life to the story while providing visual cues. Young readers can better comprehend what they are reading, so it is suitable even for those who have just begun learning to read independently or with their parents/guardians.

It is available in the Tiger World gift shop or on tigerworld.us/shop.

Tiger World is a nonprofit animal conservation center dedicated to rescue, rehabilitation, education and preservation of exotic animals. It is open to the public for educational guided tours in Rockwell. Tiger World is not a typical zoo.