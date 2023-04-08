Minor league baseball: Good outing for White Published 1:09 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

FRISCO, Texas — Owen White (Carson) started the baseball season strong on Friday.

White was the starting pitcher in a Double A Texas League game for the Frisco Roughriders.

White, a second-round pick by the Texas Rangers in 2018, didn’t figure in the decision.

He pitched three shutout innings and threw 31 of 48 pitches for strikes.

White allowed a lead-off single in the first, but that was the only hit he allowed. He had a 1-2-3 second inning and walked the lead-off batter in the third before getting the next three hitters out.

He struck out one batter.

Frisco (1-1) lost 3-1 to the Amarillo Sod Poodles, a Diamondbacks farm team that includes Jordan Lawlar, one of baseball’s top hitting prospects.