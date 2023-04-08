Gold Hill family loses dogs in fire

Published 7:56 pm Saturday, April 8, 2023

By Chandler Inions

Fire damaged a Rowan Counth home on Saturday. - Submitted

A Saturday blaze claimed the lives of four dogs after it broke out in a home in the 200 block of Goldpark Road in Gold Hill.

According to a source at the American Red Cross, three people were displaced as a result of the fire that began in a double wide trailer. No injuries were reported from the residents but extensive damage occurred in the kitchen area.

The call went out around 3:15 p.m.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.

