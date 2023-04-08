Farmers Market opening April 15 Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

By Amy-Lynn Albertson

For the Salisbury Post

Rowan County has a wide variety of vegetables, fruits, flowers and plants for sale right here in our own backyard. Rowan County residents can purchase these local treasures at the Salisbury Farmers Market and the China Grove Farmers Market this spring and summer. Fresh locally grown strawberries, squash, beans and more will be available along with a variety of flowers and plants will be available at the opening day of the Salisbury Farmers Market from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 15, located at the Railwalk Pavilion.

Next Saturday at the Salisbury Farmers Market, there will be a memorial open mic for Chelsea Childers. Chelsea was a great supporter of the market, and they wanted to show their love for her. Also, you will find asparagus and fresh eggs. You don’t know what you have been missing if you haven’t had fresh asparagus. The harvest window is short, so get some while you can. The Salisbury Farmers Market is looking for a baker to set up at the market. If you want to get your kitchen certified and try out your entrepreneurial skills, contact the Rowan County Extension office at 704-216-8970, and we will walk you through the steps. The China Grove Farmers Market will operate on Fridays from 4-7 p.m. at Main Street Marketplace parking lot beginning May 5. China Grove is looking for new vendors; contact Brianna Caraccio at 704-859-1898.

Farmers’ markets help small farmers connect directly to their consumers and help them secure a larger share of the food dollar. Presently only 15 cents of every dollar spent on food at the supermarket actually goes to the farmer. The average produce on a supermarket shelf traveled 1,500 miles to get there, and that’s only counting food grown in the U.S. By the time a tomato has been harvested; packed; transported by boats, trucks, trains and planes; stored or processed; and brought home to eat, it may be several weeks old and stripped of nutrients and flavor. By contrast, a tomato sold at the farmers’ market was likely picked from the vine that morning or the night before. Farmers’ markets help reduce food miles, which reduces vehicle pollution, noise and fossil fuel use. With their freshly-picked fruits, vegetables, flowers and other produce, farmers markets provide a feast for the senses and connect shoppers with farmers, neighbors and the community where their food comes from. By shopping at farmers’ markets, you support our local farmers and help the environment by encouraging farm diversification and biodiversity. In addition, access to fresh food will help you improve your diet and nutrition. The riper a fruit or vegetable is when it’s picked, and the sooner you eat any produce, the more nutrients it contains. So please support our local farms and eat healthy all spring and summer by shopping at the Salisbury and China Grove Farmers Markets. For more information about the Farmers’ Markets or how to be a vendor at either market, contact Rowan County Extension Center at 704-216-8970.

Amy-Lynn Albertson is director of the Rowan County Extension.