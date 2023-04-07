Stolen vehicle seized following pursuit Published 12:04 am Friday, April 7, 2023

SALISBURY — Rowan County deputies apprehended a man reportedly driving a stolen vehicle out of Cary, just outside of Raleigh. That man now faces multiple felony charges.

According to information from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Dontray Hicks was arrested on March 23 after reportedly being caught in possession of the stolen vehicle.

Rowan County deputies were dispatched to Daves Drive and Stokes Ferry Road to look for a vehicle reported stolen from a Cary-based Hendrick dealership.

The vehicle was a white 2023 Dodge Charger, and GPS tracking appeared to show the vehicle in the area.

Rowan County deputies were checking the area of Cedar Pond Drive when a white Dodge Charger reportedly came into sight from behind a duplex. Deputies began to pursue the driver of the vehicle as he turned on Stokes Ferry Road, heading in the direction of Salisbury.

Deputies report that the vehicle crossed the double yellow line “on numerous occasions to go around vehicles” and was clocked at speeds in excess of 110 mph.

As the driver reached the city limits, a Rowan County detective successfully deployed stop sticks, damaging the vehicle’s tires. The driver reportedly continued to the Salisbury Animal Hospital before getting out of the vehicle and attempting to run.

Authorities found Hicks near East Council Street and Kentwood Avenue and took him into custody.

He was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and misdemeanor reckless driving.

He was also wanted for felony probation violation. Hicks was given a $55,000 secured bond and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.