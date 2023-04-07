Salisbury teen killed in Concord shooting Published 11:34 am Friday, April 7, 2023

CONCORD — A Salisbury teen was shot and killed in Concord on Thursday as a result of an armed robbery.

According to information from the Concord Police Department, officers were dispatched to 285 Cabarrus Avenue West around 9:48 p.m. following a 911 call reporting an individual had been shot during the commission of a robbery.

Police officers were the first to arrive on the scene. Upon arrival, officers found Xavier Nehemiah Zion Charlton, 17, of Salisbury, suffering from gunshot wounds near the rear of the house.

The officers administered life-saving aid to Charlton until Cabarrus County EMS arrived.

Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries, and EMS personnel pronounced him deceased upon their arrival.

According to the report, the resident of the home, Nicholas Asbury, 24, told police he was confronted by two men carrying handguns and that he fired his handgun several times, striking both individuals.

During the ensuing investigation, authorities discovered that Kareem Mayo, 22, also of Salisbury, was reportedly with Charlton during the incident and was shot in the hand.

As a result of the investigation, Asbury was charged with felony possession of marijuana.

Mayo was charged with attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and shooting into an occupied property.