Kannapolis city offices closed Friday Published 12:00 am Friday, April 7, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — City offices will be closed Friday, April 7, in observance of the Easter Holiday and will reopen on Monday.

Garbage and recycling services will operate on a regular schedule. There will be no yard waste collection on Friday. It will be collected on a regular schedule the following week.

To find your collection schedule, set reminders for your pickups and learn how to dispose of items properly, download the CARTology app in the Apple or Google Play stores.

The Village Park train and carousel are now open, Saturdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays from noon – 6. Tickets are $1.50 each and may be purchased at the park.