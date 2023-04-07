High school boys tennis: Hornets secure another league crown Published 1:53 am Friday, April 7, 2023

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — Salisbury’s boys tennis team, coached by Milton Griffith, has racked up another Central Carolina Conference championship.

Ledford won the CCC in 2021 and the 2020 season was canceled by COVID, but the Hornets have won an outright league title in every other season since 2010.

In 2009, Ledford, Lexington and Salisbury tied for first place.

The Hornets beat second-place East Davidson 9-0 on Wednesday to stay undefeated. East Davidson is 7-4 and 7-2 in the CCC.

Gray Davis, Reid Hlavacek, Wyatt Goodnight, Bryant Davis, Soyer Cornelison and Marcus Everson won in singles for Salisbury (11-0, 10-0).

Goodnight had the closest match, prevailing 7-6 and 6-3.

Gray Davis/Hlavacek, Cornelison/Goodnight and Everson/Bryant Davis were the winning doubles teams. The Hornets won 8-5 at No. 3 doubles.

Gray Davis is 11-0 at No. 1 singles. Hlavacek is 11-0 at No. 2. Goodnight won a tight match on Wednesday to stay unbeaten at No. 3 singles. Everson is 11-0, playing mostly at No. 6, but with some wins at No. 5 when Bryant Davis was helping out the golf team. Bryant Davis is 8-0 at No. 4 singles. Soyer Cornelison lost one match at No. 4, but is still undefeated at his normal No. 5 seed. He’s 8-0 playing No. 5.