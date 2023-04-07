High school baseball: East shuts out Raiders; Hornets lose CCC road game Published 2:34 am Friday, April 7, 2023

Staff report

LANDIS – East Rowan’s baseball team finished a season sweep of South Rowan by beating the Raiders 8-0 on Thursday afternoon.

East scored four runs in the first inning to take the pressure off pitcher Morgan Padgett, and he handcuffed the Raiders for four innings.

Padgett (5-1), who is tied for the county lead in wins with teammate Chance Mako, struck out eight, with no walks. He allowed four hits.

Logan Dyer had a strong relief outing for the Mustangs, striking out three in two innings.

East (12-2, 8-0) has won its last 10 games and has opened up a two-game lead in the South Piedmont Conference. Second-place West Rowan is 6-2 in the league and is scheduled to play East on April 18 and April 21. Carson is third at 5-3 in the SPC and already has lost two to the Mustangs.

South (6-8, 4-4) dropped into a tie for fourth place with Northwest Cabarrus and Lake Norman Charter.

East piled up 14 hits, with multiple hit games from Dyer, Padgett, Blake Hill, Harrison Ailshie and Cobb Hightower.

Dyer swatted his second homer of the season. Mako also went deep for the second time and for the first time since the season opener.

•••

THOMASVILLE — East Davidson scored 13 runs in the first two innings and battered Salisbury 16-0 on Wednesday in Central Carolina Conference action.

The Golden Eagles (10-3, 6-0) got strong pitching from Tripp Beck and homers from Brock Welch and Trey Kennedy.

Mike Geter, Landon Tucker and losing pitcher Evan Koontz had hits for the Hornets (2-12, 2-6).