Blotter: Salisbury man faces animal cruelty, assault charges Published 12:00 am Friday, April 7, 2023

SALISBURY — Salisbury police arrested a 19-year-old man after he reportedly assaulted another person and severely injured a dog.

Jordan Najae Scott was arrested for his role in the incident that reports indicate occurred in the 1300 block of Filbert Street shortly after noon on Tuesday.

He was charged with assault – serious bodily injury, cruelty to animals, flight/escape and resisting/obstructing/delaying an officer.

The latter charges reportedly came after Scott “took off running,” from the jail on Liberty Street once in custody.

In other Salisbury Police reports

• A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard between midnight and 6 a.m. on April 3. The total estimated loss was $150.

• A report of credit card fraud that occurred in the 200 block of North Lee Street between noon on April 2 and 8:20 a.m. on April 3 was taken.

• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 900 block of Lafayette Street between 2:30-8:30 p.m. on March 30. The total estimated loss was $300.

• Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 2300 block of West Innes Street between 11:45 p.m. on April 2 and 10:30 a.m. on April 3.

• A report of child abuse was taken in the 100 block of Dan Street on April 3.

• A report of child abuse was taken in the 700 block of Bringle Ferry Road on April 3.

• A report of blackmail that occurred in the 1400 block of Steven Drive between 7:48 p.m. on April 3 and 9:48 p.m. on April 5 was taken. The total estimated loss was $500.

• Shots were reportedly fired into an occupied building in the 200 block of West Lafayette Street between 12:15-12:20 a.m. on April 6.

• Jennifer Paulina Gomez, 18, was charged with misdemeanor impaired driving on April 5.

• Cory Donelle Griffin, 18, was charged with felony possession by felon of firearms on April 5.

• Isaiah Tyre Stokley, 27, was charged with misdemeanor impaired driving on April 5.

• Ricky Maldonado, 25 was charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a controlled substance on April 6.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• Shorts were reportedly fired in the area around Old Union Church Road around 3:20 a.m. on April 4.

• Thandeka Lashae Bruton, 31, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats on April 4.

• Daniel Lee Russell, 39, was charged with felony larceny on April 4.

• Tamara Dashay Burley, 49, was charged with misdemeanor violation of county ordinance on April 4.

• Dylan Andrew Martin, 23, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering on April 4.