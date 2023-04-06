Three Rivers Land Trust gets $25,000 grant Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

1 of 3

SALISBURY — Three Rivers Land Trust has received a grant from SC Johnson to support farmland conservation efforts in the Piedmont and Sandhills of North Carolina.

The $25,000 grant will be used to support farmland conservation projects in the 15-county region that Three Rivers Land Trust serves. The grant will support the Farmland Protection Fund to protect farmland and natural resources, along with preserving the heritage and legacy of agriculture on the state’s farmlands.

“We are extremely grateful to receive funding from a national brand like SC Johnson,” Travis Morehead, TRLT executive director, said in a news release. “With this funding, we will be able to further our mission to save family farms in the Piedmont and Sandhills of North Carolina. North Carolina is losing farmland at an unprecedented rate and is the state with the second most threatened farmland in the nation, which means we need to protect and conserve agricultural land while we still can. With this grant from SC Johnson, we will continue our mission to mitigate farmland loss, ensuring that future generations have access to locally grown food and fiber.”

Since 1995, Three Rivers Land Trust has conserved over 17,600 acres of farmland, and continues working to increase that number each and every day. TRLT aims to continue to make an impact with seven farmland projects totaling 2,020 acres set to be conserved in 2023.

To learn more about how to conserve your own lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust, contact Emily Callicutt, land protection specialist at Three Rivers Land Trust, by calling 704-647-0302 or emailing emily@trlt.org.