Salisbury City Council approves annexation, rezoning request for Statesville Boulevard subdivision Published 12:04 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

SALISBURY — It appears that Salisbury will be adding to its list of development projects after the city council approved the voluntary annexation for roughly 38 acres of land that will be used for a future subdivision.

The property is located on Statesville Boulevard and is a mile and a half west of the intersection with Jake Alexander Boulevard. City Attorney Graham Corriher confirmed this property is not in the annexation moratorium area.

Senior Planner Victoria Bailiff also requested adopting an ordinance amending the land development district map to rezone the parcels at 2765 Statesville Blvd. from corridor mixed-use, residential mixed-use, open space preserve and Rowan County commercial business industrial to a residential mixed-use with a conditional district overlay. This received approval as well.

Adam Fiorenza from Fiorenza Properties, the contractor for The Wilde subdivision, spoke to council to answer any questions and to share details about the development. The subdivision will consist of 54 single family homes and 115 townhome lots. Townhomes will be 1,800 to 2,200 square feet with a high $200,000 to $300,000 price point. Single family homes will be 2,200-3,500 square feet and start out in the mid $300,000 range.

“It feels like it’s a good growth corridor for where we’d like to be. Great access to the city obviously and I-85 with all the potential job growth that’s going with the industrial products,” Fiorenza said.

The expectation is that the homes will be developed all at once due to the different prices so that potential buyers won’t be restricted by what is available. Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024 and take three to four years to complete.