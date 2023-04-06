Salisbury Academy’s Scholarship Saturday for rising eighth, ninth graders is May 6 Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

SALISBURY — Created by Salisbury Academy’s board of trustees, merit scholarships provide an additional path to making education affordable.

Upper School Head Meredith Williams said the scholarships will be awarded to “students whose personal attributes align with our graduate profile with characteristics including strong academic motivation, a desire to contribute to the community, and creativity in solving problems.”

The scholarships are renewed each year throughout the student’s career at Salisbury Academy, contingent upon their good standing.

Rising eighth and ninth grade students new to Salisbury Academy can compete for merit-based scholarships covering up to 75% of the annual tuition during the school’s Scholarship Saturday on May 6. Interested students may submit an online inquiry to receive the application for the event at tinyurl.com/samerit.

Salisbury Academy also offers tuition assistance. Interested families are encouraged to contact Director of Admission Allison Doby at adoby@salisburyacademy.org for further information.

Salisbury Academy offers students a personalized education and a whole-child approach that cultivates each student’s academic, social, emotional and physical well-being. Visit salisburyacademy.org to learn more.

Families interested in learning about the SA Upper School are invited to join for upcoming Walk-In Wednesday events on April 12 and 19 from 6-8 p.m. at 316 Depot St. The events provide opportunities to tour the space, meet the SA Upper School Head and learn about the school’s approach to grades 9-12.