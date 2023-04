Kannapolis summer concert, movie series announced Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis is offering a full lineup of concerts, movies and fireworks from May to August. All events are free.



Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. You are welcome to bring your lawn chairs. No pets or smoking is allowed.Food and drinks will be on sale in the parks during the events.

Jiggy Concert: 7 p.m. Friday, May 5

Travis Denning (N.C. Research Campus Horseshoe)

Village Park Concerts: 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 3 — Collective Soul

Saturday, June 24 — Chairmen of the Board

Saturday, July 1 — Charlotte Symphony (fireworks will follow the concert)

Friday, July 21 — Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry

Saturday, July 22 — Deana Carter

Saturday, Aug. 5 — Grand Funk Railroad

Veterans Park – Thursdays on Main: 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 11 — Southside Saints

Thursday, June 8 — The Embers

Thursday, July 13 — Cat 5

Thursday, Aug. 10 — Band of Oz

Thursday, Sept. 14 — Blackwater Band

Village Park Movies: 8:45 p.m.

Friday, May 26 — Minions: The Rise of Gru

Friday, June 16 — Jungle Cruise

Friday, July 14 — Puss in Boots

Friday, July 28 — Top Gun Maverick

Sunday, July 30 — Top Gun Maverick (En Espanol) Atrium Health Ballpark

Friday, Aug. 11 — Luca

Sunday, Aug. 13 — Luca (En Espanol) Atrium Health Ballpark

Other events include Stories Under the Stars, Run Kannapolis 5ks and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers baseball games (www.milb.com/kannapolis).

You can also download the event schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on the city’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.