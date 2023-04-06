Hood Theological Seminary’s commencement set for May 20

Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — Hood Theological Seminary will celebrate its 2023 commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 20, at 10:30 a.m. at Varick Auditorium on the campus of Livingstone College, 701 West Monroe St.

Dr. Delores Brisbon will be the 2023 commencement speaker. More information will be forthcoming and posted on the school’s website under the commencement section.

Hood Theological Seminary is a graduate and professional school sponsored by the AME Zion Church and approved by the University Senate of The United Methodist Church. Its student body, faculty and staff currently comprise persons from many different denominations. Hood’s mission is to prepare women and men for bold and creative leadership for the Christian church for a diverse world.

More News

China Grove town manager resigns

Faith Academy students visit downtown Salisbury to learn from local business owners, art gallery operators

Community Child Protection Team release annual report, reviewed 20 cases of child abuse/neglect resulting in death in 2022

Mistaken identity: Child porn charges dropped

Print Article