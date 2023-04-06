Hood Theological Seminary’s commencement set for May 20 Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

SALISBURY — Hood Theological Seminary will celebrate its 2023 commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 20, at 10:30 a.m. at Varick Auditorium on the campus of Livingstone College, 701 West Monroe St.

Dr. Delores Brisbon will be the 2023 commencement speaker. More information will be forthcoming and posted on the school’s website under the commencement section.

Hood Theological Seminary is a graduate and professional school sponsored by the AME Zion Church and approved by the University Senate of The United Methodist Church. Its student body, faculty and staff currently comprise persons from many different denominations. Hood’s mission is to prepare women and men for bold and creative leadership for the Christian church for a diverse world.