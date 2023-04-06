China Grove town manager resigns Published 12:10 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

CHINA GROVE — China Grove is officially in the market for a new town manager after its current manager formally tendered his resignation on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, at the China Grove Town Council’s regularly-scheduled monthly meeting, Councilman Don Bringle read the resignation letter from town manager Ken Deal aloud.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to serve the citizens, town staff and the town board of China Grove for the past 13 years,” the letter began. “The learning experience and gratification of my tenure has been challenging, exciting, as well as rewarding. I have had the pleasure to be involved in the expansion of needed services and the growth of the town. I have been blessed to have worked with our dedicated and professional staff, which made my duties a pleasure.”

In the letter, Deal described his decision as one that was made with “mixed emotions.”

According to the letter, Deal’s final day will be Dec. 31.

“As I have agreed, I am willing to assist with the transition to a new manager,” the letter continued. “If we are fortunate to receive a qualified candidate that can begin employment prior to Dec. 31, 2023, I will be willing to accept that date.”

The town council unanimously approved Deal’s resignation and agreed to the terms presented as it seeks to fill the soon-to-be vacated position.

The town manager position was one of many changes in officials that resulted from the Monday meeting.

Three new members were selected for the China Grove Park and Recreation Advisory Board.

Following the council’s approval, Michael Varvis and Brie Bivens-Hager will assume full terms on the advisory board. Meanwhile, Jodie Campbell will finish out the incomplete term of outgoing board member Rohan Banton.

In his application, Jarvis indicated that as “a new member of the community, it would be an honor to be selected to bring a fresh set of eyes and ears to China Grove.” Varvis is currently employed at Atrium Health Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte.

Bivens-Hager has served on the advisory board previously.

Campbell expressed interest in “getting involved in her community.”