Carolina Farm Credit awards grant to Livingstone, other nonprofits Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

STATESVILLE — Carolina Farm Credit recently awarded over $152,000 to 25 local nonprofit organizations and 12 college students for the 2022-2023 Corporate Mission Fund grant program.

One of the institutions that was awarded grants was Livingstone College. Funds will be used to “revive” the college’s farm as the center for a health and wellness initiative that includes physical activity, gardening, cooking and education related to the link between food, food preparation, health and wellness.

Awards were granted in the fourth quarter after 135 grant applications were received. In 2014, Carolina Farm Credit established the Corporate Mission Fund to provide grants for agriculture-related organizations and scholarships to N.C. college agriculture students.

“Our Corporate Mission Fund allows us an opportunity to support grass roots organizations that are making a difference in their rural communities. We are also thrilled to be able to support these college students furthering their education with the scholarships,” Vance Dalton, CEO of Carolina Farm Credit, said in a news release.