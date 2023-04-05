High school girls soccer: Red letter night for Hornets; West rolls vs. Mustangs

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s girls soccer team unveiled new red jerseys on Tuesday.

The Hornets are 1-0 in the red. They won 4-0 against Lexington in a Central Carolina Conference match played at Ludwig Stadium.

“The girls were grateful and pumped up to wear red jerseys for the first time in the women’s program’s history,” SHS coach Matt Parrish said.

Parrish explained that 20 families of players from the boys and girls programs, past and present, donated to make the new jerseys possible.

“They were invited to the match tonight and it was great to see them all,” Parrish said. “I am personally very appreciative of the support of both programs over the 22 years of my tenure at SHS.”

Tiffany Huerta recorded a shutout in her debut match in goal for the Hornets. Salisbury’s back line of Abbey Lawson, Lola Koontz, Stella Koontz and Kate Burton allowed only four shots.

Addie Griffith scored two goals for the Hornets (6-3-1, 3-2). Danna Nunez Sanchez, and Cora Wymbs scored one. It was the first goal for Wymbs. Assists were credited to Wymbs and Kendall Colwell.

“We continue to evolve,” Parrish said. “Every night is an adventure, relying on new players in new positions. There is so much responsibility on the returning starters to help me implement an identity and a system, and for new players to pick it up quickly and incorporate it into their play immediately.”

All four goals and one of the assists were by players in their first year on the team.

Next for the Hornets is another mini-break. They will play on Wednesday, April 12, at North Rowan.

•••

MOUNT ULLA — More hat tricks for West Rowan seniors Brittany Vanhoose and Anna Mead on Tuesday.

Vanhoose added four assists, while Mead had two helpers in a 9-1 South Piedmont Conference victory against East Rowan.

Scoring a goal each for the Falcons (4-5-1, 2-3) were Madison Downing, Melisa Mehmedovic and Amela Mehmedovic.

Emily Kelly made two saves.

East (4-8, 0-5) got a goal from Ashley Carr and 29 saves from Daisy Berry.

West plays at Carson on Thursday.

•••

Seven different players scored for West Davidson in a 9-0 win against North Rowan on Monday.

North (3-7, 1-3) is scheduled to play at Lexington on Wednesday.

