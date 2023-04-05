Blotter: Teen moped operator apprehended Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

SALISBURY — A 17-year-old led police on a brief foot chase after a failed traffic stop. The teen was apprehended and remanded to custody of a juvenile detention center in Cabarrus County.

According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a moped in the 600 block of North Lee Street around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, because the operator was not wearing a helmet.

When the officer activated his siren, the moped driver reportedly took off. After leading the officer on a brief chase, the driver reportedly ditched the moped in the 100 block of Henderson Street and attempted to flee on foot.

After apprehending the teen, the officer took the suspect into custody. The teen was subsequently sent to the Cabarrus Youth Development Center, formally known as the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center, in Concord.

In other Salisbury Police reports

• A report of abuse against a child was taken in the 100 block of Dan Street in Salisbury on April 3.

• A report of abuse against a child was taken in the 700 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury on April 3.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 5800 block of South Main Street in Salisbury between 1:30-1:53 p.m. on April 2.

• Missing property was reportedly found in the 1300 block of Klumac Road in Salisbury around 5:09 p.m. on April 2.

• Property damage reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Mill Bridge Circle in China Grove on April 2.

• Jamarie Marlon Young, 19, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to .5 ounces.

• Ethan Bradley Ghent, 18, was charged with felony breaking and entering on April 2.