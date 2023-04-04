Multiple people hospitalized after DWI wreck Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

A weekend motorist was charged with driving under the influence after reportedly causing a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital.

Ashley Mary Delgado, was arrested on April 1 shortly after 10 p.m. for her alleged role in the incident that occurred near the intersection of Jake Alexander Boulevard and Interstate 85.

According to a report from the Salisbury Police Department, Delgado was traveling south on Jake Alexander Boulevard when the car she was driving collided with the rear of another vehicle.

The collision reportedly sent the second vehicle into the intersection of the on and off ramps of Interstate 85 northbound, where a third car was traveling, causing those two vehicles to collide.

The driver of the second vehicle reportedly escaped uninjured, but the occupants of the third vehicle, including an infant, required hospitalization for their injuries.

Identifying details of the injured motorists was not provided in the report.

In other Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1400 block of West Bank Street in Salisbury between noon on March 30 and 5:30 a.m. on March 31. The total estimated loss was $380.

• A hit and run reportedly occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street in Salisbury around 9:25 a.m. on March 31.

• A case of vandalism was reported from the 1300 block of Lakewood Drive in Salisbury around 12:50 p.m. on March 31.

• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury around noon on March 14. The total estimated loss was $89.

• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1600 block of Standish Street in Salisbury between 3:55-4 p.m. on March 31. The total estimated loss was $300.

• A child was reportedly assaulted by their stepfather in the 100 block of Stoneybrook Road in Salisbury between 7-7:10 p.m. on March 31.

• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Old Concord Road in Salisbury around 8:21 p.m. on March 31. The total estimated loss was $700,.

• A strongarm robbery reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Bendix Drive in Salisbury between 8-9:20 p.m. on March 31. The total estimated loss was $365.

• An assault reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Sudley Circle in Salisbury at 7:05 a.m. on April 1.

• Officers took a report of motor-vehicle tampering in the 1000 block of South Main Street in Salisbury around 7:45 a.m. on April 1.

• A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 500 block of East Innes Street in Salisbury between 8 p.m. on March 31 and 7:57 a.m. on April 1. The total estimated loss was $410.

• A hit and run reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury between 7 p.m. on March 31 and 7 p.m. on April 1.

• A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Tabernacle Street in Salisbury between 1 p.m. on March 1 and 5 p.m. on March 27. The total estimated loss was $2,348.

• A report of fraud was completed in the 600 block of Bendix Drive in Salisbury. The incident reportedly occurred between 7:15-7:55 p.m. on April 1.

• A burglary reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Park Avenue in Salisbury between noon on April 1 and 3:14 a.m. on April 2.

• A knife assault reportedly occurred in the 100 block of East 11th Street in Salisbury between 6-6:10 a.m. on April 2.

• A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Mocksville Avenue in Salisbury around 10:07 a.m. on April 2.

• A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Kenly Street in Salisbury between 10-10:15 a.m. on April 2. The total estimated loss was $180.

• A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of East C Avenue in Salisbury between 11:30 p.m. on April 1 and 11:45 a.m. on April 2. The total estimated loss was $535.

• A firearm was reportedly discharged in the 300 block of American Drive in Salisbury around 9:05 p.m. on April 2.

• A motor-vehicle larceny was reported in the 100 block of Marriott Circle in Salisbury between 3:30-3:37 a.m. on April 3.

• A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of East Innes Street between 2-3:45 a.m. on April 3. The total estimated loss was $120.

• Bryan Takai Solomon, 20, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age on April 1.

• Satania Nichole Brossa, 33, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault-simple assault and battery or affray on April 1.

• Michael Taylor Mullis, 63, was charged with misdemeanor impaired driving on April 2.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A fraud under false pretense reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Julius Drive in Salisbury between noon and 1 p.m. on March 29.

• A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 10000 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell between 1 a.m. and 12:30 pm. On March 30.

• A burglary by forced entry reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Happy Lake Road in Salisbury between 8 p.m. in March 17 and 6:18 p.m.

• A report of trespassing in the 800 block of Shue Road in China Grove was made on March 30.

• A burglary by unlawful entry reportedly occurred in the 13000 block of U.S. Hwy. 52 in Gold Hill between 8:30 p.m. on March 30 and 4:30 p.m. on March 31.

• Credit card fraud reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Graceland Place in Salisbury between 7:15-7:58 p.m. on March 31.

• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 700 block of Dorothy Drive in China Grove between 9:55 p.m. on March 31 and 10:55 a.m. on April 1.

• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 6000 block of South Main Street in Salisbury between 12:42 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2022, and 12:42 p.m. on April 1.

• Vandalism was reported in the 8400 block of U.S. Hwy. 52 in Rockwell around 8 p.m. on April 1.

• A burglary by forced entry in the 200 block of Creekview Drive in China Grove was reported on April 1 at 8 p.m.

• Lori Diane Kyles Feruson, 44, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on March 30.

• Deon Johnny James, 29, was charged with felony breaking and entering on March 30.

• Dominique Markiese Cook, 22, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on March 30.

• Jlexis Zikeria Chambers, 24, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on March 30.

• Jimmy Mitchell Locklear, 56, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-I controlled substance on March 30.

• Amanda Sue Carlton, 44, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule-I controlled substance on March 31.

• Charles William Glasgow, 44, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to .5 ounce on March 31.

• Andrea Joan Winguay, 25, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison/jail on March 31.

• Daniel Molina Vega, 18, was charged with misdemeanor possession of more than .5 ounce and less than 1.5 ounces of marijuana on April 1.



• Angel Antonio Vega, 20, was charged with misdemeanor possession of more than .5 ounce and less than 1.5 ounces of marijuana on April 1.